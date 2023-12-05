Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $1,600,319.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $30,406,076.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $30,406,076.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,312 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,082 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

