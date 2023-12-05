Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 25,161 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

