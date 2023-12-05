WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

