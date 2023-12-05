Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.



