WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

