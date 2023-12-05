WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

