28,641 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

