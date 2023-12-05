RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.