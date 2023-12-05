KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,999.78 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $991,999.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.04 or 0.99999289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0172226 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $970,698.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.