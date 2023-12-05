WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,954 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.