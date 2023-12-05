Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $90.50

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE KEX opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,109 shares of company stock worth $3,498,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

