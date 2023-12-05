The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

