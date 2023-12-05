The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
Shares of WEN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.