SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
