1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250,905 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

