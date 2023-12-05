SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after buying an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

