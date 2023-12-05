SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $228,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 442.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,573,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

