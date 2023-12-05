SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $311.84 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

