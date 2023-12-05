SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

