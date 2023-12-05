SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 137.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

