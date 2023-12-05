11,500 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

