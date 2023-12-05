BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 193,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 184,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.