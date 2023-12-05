SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

