Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TDY opened at $409.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.35.
Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies
In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.