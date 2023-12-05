Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDY opened at $409.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.35.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.