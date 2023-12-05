BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 80 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of COO stock opened at $338.32 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
