BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 80 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $338.32 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

