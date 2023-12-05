BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 581 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.24.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.