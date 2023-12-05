BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.