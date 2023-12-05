BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

