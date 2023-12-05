BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 128 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth $514,000. Ossiam grew its position in CDW by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CDW by 23.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in CDW by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW
CDW Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.
CDW Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.