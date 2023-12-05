BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $212.01 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.