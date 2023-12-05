LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

LYB opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.