CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $366.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.59.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.