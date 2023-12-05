BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,388.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,515.20 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,936.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6,050.60.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

