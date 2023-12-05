BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 211.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

