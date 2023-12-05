BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $654,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,065,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,286,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

