Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLX

Deluxe Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DLX opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 424.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.