CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.5-357.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.69 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

