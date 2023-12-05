J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.38.

SJM stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

