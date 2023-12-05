BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.01 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATS opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

