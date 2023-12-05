Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $384,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,841,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,078,000 after purchasing an additional 171,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,781,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
