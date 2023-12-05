Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $392.25 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.34 and its 200 day moving average is $348.99.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

