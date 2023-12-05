Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 204.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

