Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,986 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 2,951,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

