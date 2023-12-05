BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $35,684,617. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $439.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $441.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

