Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,168 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 591,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 407.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 601,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,398,000 after acquiring an additional 263,319 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.