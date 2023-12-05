Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $216.25. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

