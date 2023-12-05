Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

