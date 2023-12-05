VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,492,432 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

