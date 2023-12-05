Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 5,759 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

