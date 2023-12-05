BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 139 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVB opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

