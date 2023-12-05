Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $616,369. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,644.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

